Brent crude ends higher, up 9.19 percent in August

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose on Friday and posted 9.19 percent gain for August after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stood ready to bolster the economy if necessary, and on concerns about North Sea supply and a weaker dollar.

Brent October crude rose $1.92, or 1.70 percent, to settle at $114.57 a barrel. For the month, Brent crude rose $9.65, or 9.19 percent, a second straight monthly rise and the biggest monthly percentage gain since February 2012. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)