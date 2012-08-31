FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude ends higher, up 9.19 percent in August
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
August 31, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude ends higher, up 9.19 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose on Friday and posted 9.19 percent gain for August after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stood ready to bolster the economy if necessary, and on concerns about North Sea supply and a weaker dollar.

Brent October crude rose $1.92, or 1.70 percent, to settle at $114.57 a barrel. For the month, Brent crude rose $9.65, or 9.19 percent, a second straight monthly rise and the biggest monthly percentage gain since February 2012. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.