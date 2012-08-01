FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude extend gains as EIA says crude stocks dropped
August 1, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude extend gains as EIA says crude stocks dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude stocks fell 6.52 million barrels last week, much more than expected, as imports plunged.

Brent September crude was up $1.19 at $106.11 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $104.06 to $106.35. U.S. September crude was up 85 cents at $88.91 a barrel, having traded from $87.51 to $89.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

