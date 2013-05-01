Brent, U.S. crude extend losses after EIA data

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 per barrel on Wednesday after a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose 6.7 million barrels last week, a bigger rise than analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected.

Brent June crude was down $3.08 at $99.29 a barrel at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), having traded from $99.14 to $102.33.

U.S. June crude was down $2.89 at $90.57 a barrel, having fallen as low as $90.34 after trading as high as $93.26. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)