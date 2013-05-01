FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude extend losses after EIA data
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Energy
May 1, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Brent, U.S. crude extend losses after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 per barrel on Wednesday after a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose 6.7 million barrels last week, a bigger rise than analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected.

Brent June crude was down $3.08 at $99.29 a barrel at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), having traded from $99.14 to $102.33.

U.S. June crude was down $2.89 at $90.57 a barrel, having fallen as low as $90.34 after trading as high as $93.26. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

