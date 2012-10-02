FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude hold losses after API oil data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, but less than expected.

Brent crude was down 84 cents at $111.35 a barrel in post-settlement trading at 4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT), after settling at $111.57. Prices were about 82 cents lower ahead of the API data.

U.S. crude was down 77 cents at $91.71 a barrel, after settling at $91.89. Prices were down 80 cents ahead of the API data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

