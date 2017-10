NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose more than $2 on Wednesday, rallying after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avert mandated tax hikes and spending cuts that many feared would send the economy into recession and curb demand for oil.

U.S. February crude was up $1.80 at $93.62 a barrel at 9:12 a.m. EST (1412 GMT), having traded from $91.56 to $93.87. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)