Brent, U.S. crude briefly pare losses on U.S. crude stocks drop
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude briefly pare losses on U.S. crude stocks drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures
initially pared losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showed
crude stocks fell last week in the United States, against
expectations for an inventory build.
    Brent crude was down $2.85 at $108.72 a barrel at
10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), having traded from $108.22 to
$111.36. U.S. crude was down $2.68 at $89.21 a barrel,
having traded from $89.15 to $91.82.

 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
