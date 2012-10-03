Brent, U.S. crude briefly pare losses on U.S. crude stocks drop

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States, against expectations for an inventory build. Brent crude was down $2.85 at $108.72 a barrel at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), having traded from $108.22 to $111.36. U.S. crude was down $2.68 at $89.21 a barrel, having traded from $89.15 to $91.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)