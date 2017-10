NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell $4.00 in post-settlement trading on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and curbed demand for oil and pressured prices.

U.S. November crude was down $4.00 at $87.89 a barrel at 2:50 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT), having traded from $87.82 to $91.82.