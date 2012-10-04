FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude higher then choppy on ECB, data
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude higher then choppy on ECB, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Thursday in choppy trading as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi held a news conference and after oil briefly pared increases on data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week.

Brent crude was up $1.50 at $109.67 a barrel at 8:47 a.m. EDT (1247 GMT), having traded from $108.02 to $110.13.

U.S. crude was up 83 cents at $88.97, having traded from $87.91 to $89.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
