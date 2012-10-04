FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude pare gains slightly after Fed minutes release
October 4, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude pare gains slightly after Fed minutes release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains slightly on Thursday after the release of minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, after inflamed Middle East tensions had helped push prices up more than $3.

Brent crude was up $3.50 at $111.67 a barrel at 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), having reached $112. Prices were up $3.65 ahead of the Fed minutes.

U.S. crude was up $3.22 at $91.36, having reached $91.76. Prices were up $3.25 ahead of the Fed news. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

