Brent extends, U.S. crude holds gain initially after jobs data

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude initially held gains on Thursday, after data showing jobless claims fell last week in the United States.

Trade was choppy and crude prices pared gains slightly as European Central Bank’s president held a news conference.

Brent crude was up 77 cents at $113.86 a barrel at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), having traded from $113.31 to $114.36. U.S. crude was up 60 cents at $95.96 a barrel, having traded from $95.70 to $96.62. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)