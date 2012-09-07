FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude pare gains, then push higher after jobs report
September 7, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude pare gains, then push higher after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures
initially pared gains on Friday, then bounced up after the U.S.
government said only 96,000 jobs were created in August, against
an expected gain of 125,000, not supportive of demand for oil
but seen as leaving the door open for more monetary easing by
the Federal Reserve.
    Brent crude was up 73 cents at $114.22 a barrel at
8:58 a.m. EDT (1258 GMT), having traded from $112.61 to $114.65.
U.S. crude was up 81 cents at $96.34 a barrel, having traded
from $94.55 to $96.59.


 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

