Brent, U.S. crude pare gains, then push higher after jobs report

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains on Friday, then bounced up after the U.S. government said only 96,000 jobs were created in August, against an expected gain of 125,000, not supportive of demand for oil but seen as leaving the door open for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Brent crude was up 73 cents at $114.22 a barrel at 8:58 a.m. EDT (1258 GMT), having traded from $112.61 to $114.65. U.S. crude was up 81 cents at $96.34 a barrel, having traded from $94.55 to $96.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)