Brent, US crude up more initially as EIA says crude stocks drop
#Energy
August 8, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Brent, US crude up more initially as EIA says crude stocks drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report showed U.S. crude inventories fell 3.73 million barrels last week, more than had been expected.

Brent September crude was up 72 cents at $112.72 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), having traded from $100.85 to $113.18. U.S. September crude was up 53 cents at $94.20 a barrel, having traded from $92.82 to $94.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

