Brent, US crude hold gains after US trade, job data

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held gains on Thursday in choppy trading after separate reports showed the U.S trade deficit narrowed in June and initial jobless claims fell last week in the United States.

Brent September crude was up 30 cents at $112.44 a barrel at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT), having traded from $111.60 to $112.83. U.S. September crude was up 40 cents at $93.75 a barrel, having traded from $93.07 to $94.05.