NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Tuesday as the threat of supply disruption in a tense Middle East countered concerns about slower growth and resulting sluggish demand for oil.

U.S. November crude was up $1.89 at $91.22 a barrel at 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), having swung from $89.29 to $91.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)