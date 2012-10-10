FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude up $1, tests recent highs as Middle East supports
October 10, 2012

US crude up $1, tests recent highs as Middle East supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday, testing resistance at highs from late September and earlier this month just above $93.30, as Middle East tensions continued to support oil prices.

U.S. November crude was up 80 cents at $93.19 a barrel at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT). It had traded from $91.57 to $93.43, the highest since prices reached $93.84 intraday on Sept. 21, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
