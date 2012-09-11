Brent, U.S. crude pare gains as API says U.S. crude stocks rose

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations they would be lower.

Brent crude was up 32 cents at $115.13 a barrel at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT). Brent was up 37 cents ahead of the data after settling 59 cents higher. U.S. crude was up 35 cents at $96.89 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 39 cents ahead of the data and had settled 63 cents higher. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

