Brent, US crude pare gains after API says stocks rose

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations that inventories would have fallen.

Brent crude was up 30 cents at $113.90 a barrel at 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), having traded from $113.22 to $114.30 and settled at $114.03. U.S. crude was up 49 cents at $93.22 a barrel, after closing at $93.43 and trading from $92.56 to $93.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)