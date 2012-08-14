FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, US crude pare gains after API says stocks rose
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 14, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, US crude pare gains after API says stocks rose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations that inventories would have fallen.

Brent crude was up 30 cents at $113.90 a barrel at 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), having traded from $113.22 to $114.30 and settled at $114.03. U.S. crude was up 49 cents at $93.22 a barrel, after closing at $93.43 and trading from $92.56 to $93.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.