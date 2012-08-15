FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent extends gains, U.S. crude turns higher after EIA data
August 15, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Brent extends gains, U.S. crude turns higher after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended their gains and U.S. crude turned higher on Wednesday in choppy trade after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week.

Brent September crude was up 65 cents at $114.68 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $113.49 to $114.74. U.S. September crude was up 10 cents at $93.53 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $93.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

