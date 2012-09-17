FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude futures plunge in volatile trade
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 17, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude futures plunge in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures plunged in volatile trade on Monday as prices retreated after last week’s surge on a boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s launch of a stimulus program designed to support the economy.

Brent November crude was down $3.60 a barrel at $113.06 at 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), having fallen more than $5 to $111.60 before bouncing and paring losses. U.S. October crude was down $2.15 at $96.85, having fallen as low as $94.83.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.