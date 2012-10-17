FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent extends loss, U.S. crude turns lower after EIA data
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Brent extends loss, U.S. crude turns lower after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more and U.S. crude turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, more than consensus expectations.

Brent December crude was down 70 cents at $113.30 a barrel at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). It was down about 39 cents ahead of the data. U.S. front-month November crude was down 9 cents at $92 a barrel. Prices were up 45 cents ahead of the EIA report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.