Brent, U.S. crude extend losses slightly after API data
#Energy
September 18, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude extend losses slightly after API data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels last week, more than expected.

Brent November crude was down $1.96 at $111.83 a barrel at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT). It was down $1.91 ahead of the API report, after settling at $112.03, down $1.76.

U.S. October crude was down $1.18 at $95.44 a barrel. It was down $1.15 ahead of the API data, after settling at $95.29, down $1.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

