Brent, US oil slip further as US jobless claims rise
October 18, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Brent, US oil slip further as US jobless claims rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further on Thursday after a government report showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week by more than consensus analyst expectations.

Brent December crude was 90 cents lower at $112.32 a barrel at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), having been down about 65 cents ahead of the data.

U.S. November crude was down 52 cents at $91.60 a barrel. It was down 37 cents ahead of the jobless claims report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

