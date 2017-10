Brent, U.S. crude extend drops to more than $1

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday as fears of extended supply interruptions, the dollar strengthened on a lack of progress on a bailout for Spain, and stocks on Wall Street tumbled.

Brent December crude was down $1.27 at $111.15 a barrel at 12:08 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT), having traded from $110.85 to $113.27. U.S. November crude was down $1.44 at $90.66 a barrel, having traded from $90.48 to $93.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)