Brent turns lower, seesaws, U.S. crude slips more on U.S. data
September 20, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Brent turns lower, seesaws, U.S. crude slips more on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower then seesawed on Thursday after initially holding gains, while U.S. crude extended losses after a government report showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week but less than expected.

Brent November crude was up 21 cents at $108.40 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), having traded from $107.10 to $108.98. Brent was up 64 cents ahead of the data.

U.S. expiring October crude was down 35 cents at $91.63 a barrel, having traded from $90.66 to $92.15. It was down 19 cents before the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

