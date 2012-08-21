Brent, US crude edge up in post-settlement trade after API data

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially added to post-settlement gains on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude stocks fell 6 million barrels last week, much more than expected.

Brent October crude was up 90 cents at $114.60 a barrel at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT). It earlier settled up 94 cents, but was up by about 71 cents ahead of the API data. U.S. October crude was up 57 cents at $96.83, a penny below its settlement. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)