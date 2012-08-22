FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent pares loss, U.S. crude up on EIA data in choppy trade
August 22, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brent pares loss, U.S. crude up on EIA data in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures pared losses on Wednesday and U.S. crude turned higher in seesaw trade after a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week.

Brent October crude was down 4 cents at $114.60 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $113.53 to $114.93. U.S. October crude was up 25 cents at $97.09 a barrel, having traded from $96.26 to $97.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

