Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures pared gains and U.S. crude extended declines on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly report showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week, though less than the expected rise of 900,000 barrels forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Brent crude was up 16 cents at $109.97 a barrel at 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT), after settling at $110.45. Brent had been up 30 cents ahead of the API data.

U.S. crude was down $1.13 at $90.80, having traded as low as $90.57 after settling at $91.37 and falling more than $1 just ahead of the API data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Adler)