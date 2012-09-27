Brent, U.S. crude initially pare gains on mixed data

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains in choppy trading on Thursday after U.S. economic data showed downwardly revised second-quarter GDP growth coupled with weaker consumer spending and business investment, countering bullish sentiment from a fall in initial jobless claims.

Brent was up $1.66 at $111.70 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having reached $111.89.

U.S. crude was up $1.16 at $91.14 a barrel, having reached $91.44. Prices were up $1.31 ahead of the data.