U.S. crude lower after EIA data, Brent seesaws near flat

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more and Brent crude seesawed near flat on Wednesday in choppy trade after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks rose last week in the United States, against expectations they would be down. U.S. October crude was down 87 cents at $95.46 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $95.13 to $96.37. Brent October crude was up 6 cents at $112.64 a barrel, having traded from $111.50 to $113.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)