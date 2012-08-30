FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent pares gain, U.S. crude seesaws, then slips after data
August 30, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Brent pares gain, U.S. crude seesaws, then slips after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures pared gains slightly on Thursday, while U.S. crude initially seesawed, then slipped, after separate reports showed jobless claims were unchanged last week in the United States and personal spending and income rose in July.

Brent crude was up 68 cents at $113.22 a barrel at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), having traded from $112.32 to $113.44. U.S. crude was down 18 cents at $95.31 a barrel, having traded from $94.91 to $95.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

