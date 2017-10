NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $2 on Tuesday on increased production from Saudi Arabia and revived exports from Libya, as well as a stronger dollar.

Brent May crude fell $2.22 to $123.49 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), having traded from $123.34 to $125.44. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)