Brent crude dips, U.S. oil holds gains after data

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Brent oil turned lower on Wednesday, after initially extending gains, while U.S. crude held on to its increases after a government report showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week, against expectations inventories would be up.

Brent was down 8 cents at $124.04 a barrel at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), having traded from $123.76 to $124.70 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 44 cents at $106.51 a barrel, having traded from $106.06 to $106.86. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)