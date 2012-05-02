Brent, U.S. oil pressured by crude inventory rise

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude held losses and U.S. crude extended its drop on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported that crude stocks rose last week in the United States more than analysts had projected, though refined products stocks fell.

Brent June crude was down 70 cents at $118.96 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $118.83 to $119.80. U.S. June crude was down 75 cents at $105.41 a barrel, having traded from $105.28 to $106.05.