Brent, U.S. crude pare losses slightly after jobless data
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude pare losses slightly after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared losses on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims in the United States fell more than expected last week, but from an upwardly revised level from the previous period.

Brent June crude was down 45 cents at $117.75 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), the level it was at prior to the report, and having traded from $117.55 to $118.45. U.S. June crude was down 17 cents at $105.05 a barrel, after being 20 cents lower ahead of the report, and having traded from $104.66 to $105.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

