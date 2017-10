NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude fell $1 on Thursday after briefly paring losses after a report showed a drop in initial jobless claims, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising inventories continued to weigh on oil prices.

U.S. June crude was down 95 cents at $104.27 a barrel at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), having traded from $104.15 to $105.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)