Brent below 100-day moving average, US crude down $2
May 3, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Brent below 100-day moving average, US crude down $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures dropped below their 100-day moving average on Thursday, the first time front-month Brent has moved under that level since January, and U.S. crude fell $2 as economic concerns and higher OPEC production weighed on prices.

Brent June crude was down $1.60 at $116.60 a barrel at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), below the $117.34 100-day moving average, and having traded from $116.48 to $118.45.

U.S. June crude was down $2.05 at $103.17 a barrel, having traded from $103.04 to $105.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

