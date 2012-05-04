Brent, U.S. crude extend slide to more than $4

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $4 on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data fueled worries about slowing economies, weighing on oil prices already pressured by rising U.S. inventories and boosted production from OPEC.

Brent June crude was down $3.93 at $112.15 a barrel as of 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), having traded from $111.76 to $116.29.

U.S. June crude was down $4.35 at $98.19, having traded from $97.83 to $102.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)