Brent, U.S. crude fall $2 on euro zone uncertainty
May 8, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude fall $2 on euro zone uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Tuesday as Greek post-election uncertainty added to indications of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic, fanning concerns about weakening demand for petroleum.

Brent June crude fell $2.08 to $111.08 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $110.76 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was down $1.87 at $96.07 a barrel, having traded from $95.88 to $98.12. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

