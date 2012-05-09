FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude pare losses after EIA oil data
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude pare losses after EIA oil data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Wednesday in choppy trading after a government report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks rose more than expected, but less than reported by the industry late on Tuesday.

Brent June crude was down 70 cents at $112.03 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $111.31 to $113.14. U.S. June crude was down $1.05 at $95.96, having traded from $95.17 to $97.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
