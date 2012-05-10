FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent drops $1, U.S. crude seesaws near flat
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 10, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brent drops $1, U.S. crude seesaws near flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Brent futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday and U.S. crude seesawed near flat after briefly turning lower as euro-zone political uncertainty and OPEC’s monthly report citing rising production applied pressure on oil prices.

Brent June crude was down 61 cents at $112.59 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), having traded from $112.12 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was 5 cents higher at $96.86, having traded from $96.08 to $97.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.