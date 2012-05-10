Brent drops $1, U.S. crude seesaws near flat

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Brent futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday and U.S. crude seesawed near flat after briefly turning lower as euro-zone political uncertainty and OPEC’s monthly report citing rising production applied pressure on oil prices.

Brent June crude was down 61 cents at $112.59 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), having traded from $112.12 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was 5 cents higher at $96.86, having traded from $96.08 to $97.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)