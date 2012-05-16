FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude up briefly, Brent cuts loss in choppy trade
May 16, 2012

US crude up briefly, Brent cuts loss in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures briefly turned higher and Brent oil pared losses in choppy trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose last week, more than forecast but much less than a build reported by the industry.

U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $93.78 a barrel at 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), having traded from $91.81 to $94.16.

Brent June crude was down 40 cents at $111.84, having traded from $110.41 to $112.10. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

