NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures, with July in front-month spot after the June contract’s expiration the previous session, fell more than $1 on Thursday in choppy trading as concerns about Greece and the wider euro zone continued to pressure oil and equities.

Brent July crude was down $1.12 at $108.63 a barrel at 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), having traded from $108.56 to $110.15.