NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude briefly turned lower on Thursday in choppy trading as concerns about Greece and the wider euro zone and weak U.S. data pressured oil and equities on the day June crude options expire.

U.S. crude for June delivery was up 5 cents at $92.86 a barrel at 11:46 a.m. EDT (1546 GMT), having traded from $92.55 to $93.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)