NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $3 on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased supply disruption fears and on concerns about slowing economic growth and curbed demand for oil.

Brent July crude was down $2.90 at $105.51 a barrel at 2:31 p.m. EDT (1831 GMT), having traded between $105.39 and $108.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)