NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude turned lower on Tuesday as the euro weakened in the face of Spain’s debt problems.

Brent July crude was down 87 cents at $106.24 a barrel at 11:49 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT), having traded from $106.06 to $107.95. U.S. July crude was down 27 cents at $90.59, having traded from $90.37 to $92.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)