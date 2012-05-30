FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude hold losses after API inventory data
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude hold losses after API inventory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Wednesday in post-settlement trading after the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude and distillate stocks fell last week in the United States, though its data showed gasoline inventories rose.

Brent crude was down $3.69 at $102.99 a barrel at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), having traded from $102.88 to $106.82. U.S. crude was down $3.38 at $87.38 a barrel, having traded from $87.27 to $90.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
