Brent, U.S. crude hold losses after API inventory data

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Wednesday in post-settlement trading after the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude and distillate stocks fell last week in the United States, though its data showed gasoline inventories rose.

Brent crude was down $3.69 at $102.99 a barrel at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), having traded from $102.88 to $106.82. U.S. crude was down $3.38 at $87.38 a barrel, having traded from $87.27 to $90.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)