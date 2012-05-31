FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent turns lower, US crude holds loss after data
#Energy
May 31, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Brent turns lower, US crude holds loss after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower in choppy trading and U.S. crude remained lower Thursday after separate reports showed U.S. jobless claims rose last week, U.S. first-quarter economic growth was slower than previously reported, and first-quarter U.S. corporate profits declined.

Brent July crude was down 60 cents at $102.87 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), having traded from $102.78 to $104.16. U.S. July crude was down 55 cents at $87.27, having traded from $87.15 to $88.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

