NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $2 on Thursday as data pointing to a loss of momentum in the economic recovery and rising U.S. crude stockpiles kept pressure on oil prices.

Brent July crude was down $2 at $101.47 a barrel at 11:56 a.m. EDT (1556 GMT), having traded between $101.27 and $104.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)