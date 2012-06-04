FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude turns higher, Brent pares loss
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
#Energy
June 4, 2012

U.S. crude turns higher, Brent pares loss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned higher and Brent pared losses in choppy trading on Monday as bargain hunting and a weaker dollar helped pull oil prices up from lows hit earlier in the session on concerns about a slowing global economy.

U.S. July crude rose as high as $83.49 a barrel, but was down 10 cents at $83.13 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). It traded as low as $81.21. Brent July crude was down 80 cents at $97.63, having traded from $95.63 to $98.81. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

