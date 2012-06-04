U.S. crude turns higher, Brent pares loss

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned higher and Brent pared losses in choppy trading on Monday as bargain hunting and a weaker dollar helped pull oil prices up from lows hit earlier in the session on concerns about a slowing global economy.

U.S. July crude rose as high as $83.49 a barrel, but was down 10 cents at $83.13 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). It traded as low as $81.21. Brent July crude was down 80 cents at $97.63, having traded from $95.63 to $98.81. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)