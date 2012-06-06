Brent, U.S. crude pare gains after EIA report

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday in choppy trade after the Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory report showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States, but less than consensus expectations, while refined products stockpiles rose much more than expected.

Brent July crude was up $1.93 at $100.77 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), having traded from $98.71 to $101.23. U.S. July crude was up $1.41 at $85.70, having traded from $84.03 to $86.27. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)